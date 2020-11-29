1/1
Maximo Lopez Jr.
Maximo Lopez Jr., a loving father of five children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83 on Nov. 13, 2020. Max was born on July 28,1937, in Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. He worked at Andrew's Produce until he retired. Max was preceded in death by his father, Maximo Sr.; mother, Maria Amalia; siblings, Candelaria (Roberto) Alarcon, Pedro, Miguel, Isaiah, Suzie and Hortencia Lopez. He survived by his brother, Guadalupe Lopez; children, Dicky Valdez, Carlos Lopez, Emily Lopez, Irene Lopez Castillo, Nicolas Lopez; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grand-children, nieces and nephews; special granddaughter, Adriela Ramirez; special nephew Lojenio Alarcon. Cremation has taken place. Memorial will be at a later date due to Covid 19.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
