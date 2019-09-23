Home

Maxine Arriaga

Paula Maxine Arriaga
9/23/1982 - 6/7/2006

"They say there
is a Reason"
They say there is
a reason,
They say that time
will heal,
But neither time
nor reason,
Will change the way
we feel,
For no-one knows the heartache,
That lies behind
our smiles,
No-one knows how many times,
We have broken down and cried,
We want to tell
you something,
So there won't be
any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to
be without.
(Author unknown)
Love and miss you !!!
Como me Duele!!!
Dad, Mom, Carlos,
Ramon and family.

Thanks again for
everyone, for another very successful golf tournament.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 23, 2019
