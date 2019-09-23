|
IN MEMORIAM Paula Maxine Arriaga 9/23/1982 - 6/7/2006
"They say there is a Reason" They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel, For no-one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No-one knows how many times, We have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without. (Author unknown) Love and miss you !!! Como me Duele!!! Dad, Mom, Carlos, Ramon and family.
Thanks again for everyone, for another very successful golf tournament.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 23, 2019