- passed away Feb. 24, 2020 in Pueblo. Mrs. Webb was born in Rocky Ford and had lived in Pueblo since 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2000; a daughter, Sherrie Johnson; and a grandson, Chris Webb. She is survived by her children, Chuck Webb and Debbie (Wayne) Langston; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grand-children. Private services will be held. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 27, 2020