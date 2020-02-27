Home

POWERED BY

Maxine E. Webb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine E. Webb Obituary
Maxine E. Webb, 100,
passed away Feb. 24, 2020 in Pueblo. Mrs. Webb was born in Rocky Ford and had lived in Pueblo since 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2000; a daughter, Sherrie Johnson; and a grandson, Chris Webb. She is survived by her children, Chuck Webb and Debbie (Wayne) Langston; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grand-children. Private services will be held. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -