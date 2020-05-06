Home

Maxine G. Swearingen

Maxine G. Swearingen Obituary
Maxine G. Swearingen,
84, passed away on April 28, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo., at home while surrounded by family. She passed away on the 20th anniversary of her father's passing. She was born on Sept. 16, 1935, to Olen and Thelma Groves. She is survived by sister, Olene (Bill) Greenwood. Maxine married Norwood "Bud" Swearingen and had three sons, Rick (Kathryn) Buck, Jerry (Debbie) Swearingen and Tracy (Darlene) Swearingen. She had eight grandchildren, Riki Ropp, Rhonda Howlett, Randy Buck, Shelly Thompson, Sheila Kopasz, Aaron DeLeon, Lyndsey Mirshamsi and Jill Baldonado; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives. She attended Central High School. She was co-owner of Big John's Meat Market for 25 years and worked at Sams Club for 10 years. One of her favorite things to do was dance and spend time with family and friends. The last 20 years she spent with CV McDaniel Jr., loving him and his family. She will be missed by all. Maxine donated her body to Science Care. A memorial will be held at a later date. A very special thank you to Roselawn Funeral Home and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for all they have done.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 6, 2020
