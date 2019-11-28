|
Melissa Lee Hernandez
- passed peacefully with her family by her side, Nov. 22, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo. Melissa was 38 years old. Survived by her parents, Charles and Terry; siblings, Marie, Michelle (BJ), Charley (Amanda); niece, Rowan Smith; and grandmother, Betty Lee Hylton. Predeceased grandparents, Carlos and Susan Hernandez of Pueblo and Pete Hylton of Paonia. She was born Sept. 4, 1981, in Carson City, Nev. She spent her childhood in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. She spent her formidable college years at KU where she studied abroad in Australia and became an avid life-long Jayhawk. Melissa loved the arts: painting, photography, writing poetry and dance. Melissa loved her pup Tucker and was a passionate animal advocate, rescuing turkeys every year for Thanksgiving. In the 12 years after being struck by a car in Kansas City, she touched countless lives as she was cared for by her mother at their home in Wheat Ridge. Melissa remained close with her childhood and college friends and lived vicariously through them. She cherished the friendships, love and support countless people provided during her journey. Everyone she crossed paths with touched her heart in some way. She is now the brightest twinkling star in the night sky. Melissa was named after her grandmother, Iva Lee Hylton who owned a boutique dress shop on 29th St. decades ago. Viewing will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with services following at 11 a.m. at Riverside Church Chapel, 2401 Alcott St. Denver, Colo., 80211. Her final resting place will be Golden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Melissa asks for donations to causes close to her heart- Chanda Plan Foundation: https://iamtheplan.org/donate and Best Friends Animal Society: https://bestfriends.org/donate
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 28, 2019