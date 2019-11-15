|
|
Melvin V. Padilla affec-
- tionately known as
- "Nichco" to some, trans-itioned on Nov. 10,
- 2019. He was born on Nov. 20, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose; brother, Stephen; sister, Dolores; and special niece Krystal. Melvin is survived by mother, Mary S. Padilla; 10 siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church located at 611 Logan Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Griffith enters for Children/ Cins UP www.griffithcenters.org/donate-memorial-gifts/ Condolences can also be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2019