Melvin V. Padilla


11/30/1957 - 11/10/2019
Melvin V. Padilla Obituary
Melvin V. Padilla,
affectionately known as
"Nichco" to some, trans-itioned on Nov. 10, 2019. He was born on Nov. 30, 1957. He was proceeded in death by father, Jose; brother, Stephen; sister, Dolores, and special niece, Krystal. Melvin is survived by his mother, Mary S. Padilla, 10 siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Service will be held 10 a.m. today, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church located at 611 Logan Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Griffith Center for Children/Chins UP https://www.griffithcenters.org/donate-memorial-gifts/ Condolences can also be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 16, 2019
