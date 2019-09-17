|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Memo Elizondo
Six years have passed since God saw
your suffering,
He took your hand
and led you home.
My heart broke
to let you go,
I will forever hold all
the memories we shared.
I will carry them in my heart till we meet again.
Rest In Peace,
Your Loving Wife
and Family
Our Dad
He never looked
for praises
He was never one to boast
He just went
on quietly working
For the ones
he loved the most.
His dreams were
seldom spoken
His wants were very few
A true friend
we could turn to
When times were
good or bad.
One of our
greatest blessings
The man we called DAD!
We miss you!
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 17, 2019