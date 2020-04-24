Home

POWERED BY

Merle Leroy Muniz Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Leroy Muniz Sr. Obituary
Merle Leroy Muniz Sr,
affectionately known as
"Pops", born March 18, 1940, went home to be with Jesus on April 2, 2020. Preceded in eternal light by parents, Sam and Irene Juinta; brother, Foster Muniz; sister, Gloria Sanchez; and ex-wife, Patricia Ann Muniz. Survived by sons, Merle Jr. and David Lee Muniz Sr.; grandsons, Julian, Foster and family, David Jr., Izaiah, Mark and Daniel; sisters, Virgina (Johnny) Gallegos, Rita Muniz; brother, Sam Muniz; and many other family members. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from the city of Los Angeles. His outgoing personality and crazy sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him! You live on not only in heaven, but in our hearts, until we meet again. We love you Pops!!
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -