Merle Leroy Muniz Sr,
- affectionately known as
- "Pops", born March 18, 1940, went home to be with Jesus on April 2, 2020. Preceded in eternal light by parents, Sam and Irene Juinta; brother, Foster Muniz; sister, Gloria Sanchez; and ex-wife, Patricia Ann Muniz. Survived by sons, Merle Jr. and David Lee Muniz Sr.; grandsons, Julian, Foster and family, David Jr., Izaiah, Mark and Daniel; sisters, Virgina (Johnny) Gallegos, Rita Muniz; brother, Sam Muniz; and many other family members. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from the city of Los Angeles. His outgoing personality and crazy sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him! You live on not only in heaven, but in our hearts, until we meet again. We love you Pops!!
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 24, 2020