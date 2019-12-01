|
91, passed away Nov. 28, 2019. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Jean Anselmo; children, Michael Anselmo Jr., JoAnn (Roy) Ramos and Charles Anselmo, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Jason, Ryan and Ariana; great-grandchildren, Sonia, Do-nato and Vito; numerous special nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Anselmo; brothers, Frank and Sam Anselmo; sisters, Vera Pisciotta and Mary Ann VanZandt;; and grandson, Charles Anselmo Jr. Mike was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Pueblo. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired, after 52 years of service, from the U.S. Postal Service. He loved delivering the mail and fishing with his brother, Sam. Mike was a member of Shrine of St. Therese and St. Joseph's Italian Lodge. Note from Mike ~ Many thanks to Postmaster Bob Podio, supervisors, fellow letter carriers, clerks, and many postal patrons who made my job so enjoyable. I especially enjoyed afternoon coffee with fellow letter carriers at Casper Donuts in Blende. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Shrine of St. Therese, 300 Goodnight Ave. Military honors and interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 1, 2019