Michael Anthony Nunines Brown, 48, passed away July 20, 2020, in Ft. Myers, Fla. He was born Dec. 28, 1971 in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Lupita A. Nunines. He graduated from East High School and Pueblo Community College in Culinary Arts. He was into high fashion. He had a keen eye for detail. He was highly intelligent and creative. A talented artist who could use any media but his drawings were the best. Michael is survived by his parents, Laura Nunines Brown, Ray P. (Tracy) Brown; his sister, Marlena Brown; niece, Ysabelle Brown; aunts, Maria Nunines, Shirley Nunies, Kathy (Gilbert) Hernandez, Gerri Quintana; Godmother, Marylou Apodaca; cousin, Chris Lucero, Elena Garduno; Melissa (Andrew) Garduno; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Michael. Private family services due to Covid-19 restrictions.



