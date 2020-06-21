Michael Autobee

Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael F. Autobee, 72, of Pueblo, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Farris and Eufemia Autobee; sisters, Cathy Autobee and Mary Sal-azar; brother-in-law, Mike Vialpando; and grandparents. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Vialpando, Ruben (Pat) Autobee and Angela Autobee; godson, Randy; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service with Live-stream through Facebook, 10 a.m. Friday, followed by interment. Roselawn Cem-etery.



