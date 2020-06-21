Michael Autobee
Michael F. Autobee, 72, of Pueblo, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Farris and Eufemia Autobee; sisters, Cathy Autobee and Mary Sal-azar; brother-in-law, Mike Vialpando; and grandparents. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Vialpando, Ruben (Pat) Autobee and Angela Autobee; godson, Randy; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family service with Live-stream through Facebook, 10 a.m. Friday, followed by interment. Roselawn Cem-etery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.
