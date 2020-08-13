Michael "Paul" Bartek
Michael "Paul" Bartek, 65, passed away Aug. 10, 2020. Survived by sib-lings, JoAnn (Bob), Bonnie, Sherry (Richard), Art (Peggy), Robert, Merry and Rose; numerous nieces and nephews; and two aunts. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Goldie Bartek; siblings, Randy, Alan, Gary, Dickie and Shirley. Paul was a quiet and gentle man. He enjoyed being outdoors and working on old cars. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Mont-gomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. Livestream and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com