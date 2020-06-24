Michael Beaver was born in Pueblo on Feb. 10, 1962. He joined his parents, John and Georgia Beaver, on June 8, 2020. He was the youngest of four chil-dren, Georgiann, Susan and John Jr. Michael was a dedicated father, grand- father, and friend. He was a beloved father to Chris (Ashley) Beaver and Kayla Beaver; and be-loved grandfather toMac-kenzie Beaver, Tajuan, Trinity and Khalil Wil-liams. Michael was known as the "Gentle Giant." Hewas loved by so many and is going to be dearly missed by all! Memorial service, 10 a.m.Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Family Worship Center, 3800 Parker Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81001.



