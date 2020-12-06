Michael R. Bookout,
55, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. He was born May 23,1965, in Maryland to Ray L. Bookout and Anita D. Mendoza who preceded him in death. He was a 1983 graduate of Cen-tral High School. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Angela Bookout; children, Annamarie Vigil and Johnathen Vigil; granddaughter, Kyra J. Bookout; brother, Gary (Antonette) Bookout; sister, Paula Burris; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family services. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.