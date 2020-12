55, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. He was born May 23,1965, in Maryland to Ray L. Bookout and Anita D. Mendoza who preceded him in death. He was a 1983 graduate of Cen-tral High School. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Angela Bookout; children, Annamarie Vigil and Johnathen Vigil; granddaughter, Kyra J. Bookout; brother, Gary (Antonette) Bookout; sister, Paula Burris; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family services. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com