Michael Burnett Hayden passed away in Tucson, Arizona on Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on Sept. 6, 1947. Preceded by his wife, Dixie; parents, Al and Ruth Hayden; and brother, Albert Hayden. He is survived by his children, Patrick Michael (Jodi) Hayden and Shawna Michele Hayden (William) Shaffer; and the joy of his life his granddaughter, McKenzie Hayden; sister, Kathy (Jack) Cline; sister-in-law Kathy Hayden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and his Arizona family. Mike graduated from Central High School in 1965. He attended Southern Colorado State College and worked in sales and construction throughout his life. Mike's last employment was with St. Mary's Hospital, Tucson, Ariz.. His fellow workers sent a note expressing how much they will miss his "smile". "Mike always had a smile and made your day". He never met a stranger. He loved people and loved life. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In memory of Mike, love life, be kind to each other and always share your smile!



