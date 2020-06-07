Michael Cordova, 44, of Pueblo, passed away May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Cordova; grandparents, August and Kathleen Cordova and Raymond and Marie Walters. Survived by his son, Roman Cordova; parents, David and Debbie Cordova; siblings, Jason (Ginger), Mark (Lisa), Mary (Dom) Pullara, Brian (Desiree), Lisa (Chris) and Linda (Joe); and numerous nieces, nephews, Pueblo Toyota family and friends. Michael was a proud and loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed making people laugh and helping others out. He enjoyed family gatherings and riding the jet ski at the reservoir. He always felt the more people the merrier. If he wasn't war-ning people if they didn't straighten out "they would be living in a van down by the river" in his Chris Farley impression. You may also hear him talking like Rocky. Any-time your were around Mike, you took the chance of an arm wrestling challenge or just a good laugh. His energy was infectious and his laughter was loud and uplifting. There are so many memories, laughs, and cries, we all shared with Mike, leaving an imprint on so many of us. His presence will forever be deeply missed, his passion for life always admired, and his love for family and friends forever cherished. We will never forget you, dear brother, son, father, and friend. Rest in peace and rest assured your love will stay in our hearts and minds forever. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 services have taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store