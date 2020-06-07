Michael David Corsi, 66, 1953 to 2020 . Mike lived two-thirds of his life in the United States Air Force, serving in the room with President Car-ter on the 1979 Iran Hos-tage Crisis. Throughout the years 1985 to 1988, he served as Assistant Crew Chief on Thunder- bird No. 4. In 1988, Thunderbirds flew in 11 countries and added seven new flags. The first one-third of Mike's life was complete with a massive Italian family. Every Sunday, we gathered at Grandma's home for her special homemade pasta. There is so much the family could say about this! Mike treasured family and is leaving behind sons, John and Lee Corsi; daughter-in-law, Misty Corsi and daughter, Cry-stal Morales; and numerous grandchildren. From his massive Italian family, he leaves sister, Cleo (Jay) Corsi-Zarr; nephews, Charles J. Pullaro Jr. and Carmelo D. Pullaro; niece, Melissa Brown Jeffrey; our last elder, Aunt Lula Mae Pittulo; and numerous cousins. He knew he was loved and respected around the world. Mike retired and departed in Tucson, Ariz. Our family asks donations in memory of Michael David Corsi go to the USAF Thunderbird Alumni Association at www.thunderbirdsalumni.org. Scroll down to the red "support" button.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.