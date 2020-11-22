1/1
Michael Dean Creed, 46, affectionately known as "Creed", came into this life on Nov. 17, 1974. He departed this life unexpectedly on the same date, Nov. 17, 2020. Mike was born and raised in Pueblo, but spent most of his adult years in Colorado Springs where he made a plethora of friends. Mike loved people and everyone loved Mike. Mike attended the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque where he studied architecture and earned a bachelor's degree in history. He is survived by his parents, Karen and Trenton Creed; sister, Kati and husband Mike Pinelle; grandparents, Buck and Ladeen Creed; his cat, Boston; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. The family requests no flowers but donations may be made to the Pikes Peak Humane Society in Mike's name. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com. Any cards or correspondence to the family, please mail to Imperial Funeral Home.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
