09/30/1978 - 09/01/2020
Michael Henry "G" Garcia, 41, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 1, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born Sept. 30, 1978. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadette Garcia; grandparents, Connie Garcia and Johnny and Margaret Velarde; and nino, Tony Garcia. Mikey was an avid softball player. Most of all, he loved his time spent with family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Henry Garcia; sister, Antoinette Garcia (Tim La-Febre); girlfriend, Lindsay Beeman; children, Carlee, Jarrod, Ariana, Brooklynn and Alex-andria; granddaughter, Anastacia Garcia; god-daughter, Makayla Garcia; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial, 11 a.m., Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph. Following gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
