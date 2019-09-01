|
|
Michael H. Kirkmeyer,
- 81, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 23, 2019. Survived by children, Kenneth (Dana) Kirkmeyer of Great Falls, Mont., Mark (Vera) Kirkmeyer of Gulf Port, Miss., Michelle Kirkmeyer of Escondido, Calif., Wauneta Kirkmeyer and Irvin (Tasha Sais) Kirkmeyer both of Pueblo; former wife, Geraldine Kirkmeyer of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Tiana Fitzpatrick, Heidi Kirk-meyer, Darrel VanMeter, Ozzie VanMeter, Nevin Crouch and Nyeli Mae Kirkmeyer. Preceded in death by wife, Lorene Kirkmeyer; and daughter, Carol Casper. Michael was born to Wauneta and Irvin Kirk-meyer on Oct. 15, 1937, in Martinez, Calif. and he was a technician in heating and air conditioning. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019