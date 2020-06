Michael Laskowski

75, of Pueblo, passed away June 20, 2020, after a voracious health battle. Michael was born May 3, 1945, in Chicago, Ill. He was the youngest of three children. Michael's life was a tapestry of adventure, integrity, and intense passion. His compassion for all creatures was evident throughout his life. Michael is survived by his loving partner in life, Debi Woolard; beautiful daughters, Jill Mooney-ham and Andrea Las-kowski; seven grandchildren, Mathew, William, Shae, Sean, Rory, Ryan and Sloan; and their three loving puppies, Kody, Sophie, and Samson. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Parkview Medical ICU and Neuro Trauma ICU. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org