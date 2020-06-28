Michael Laskowski
Michael Laskowski, 75, of Pueblo, passed away June 20, 2020, after a voracious health battle. Michael was born May 3, 1945, in Chicago, Ill. He was the youngest of three children. Michael's life was a tapestry of adventure, integrity, and intense passion. His compassion for all creatures was evident throughout his life. Michael is survived by his loving partner in life, Debi Woolard; beautiful daughters, Jill Mooney-ham and Andrea Las-kowski; seven grandchildren, Mathew, William, Shae, Sean, Rory, Ryan and Sloan; and their three loving puppies, Kody, Sophie, and Samson. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Parkview Medical ICU and Neuro Trauma ICU. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
