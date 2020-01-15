Home

Michael Lee Gott

Michael Lee Gott Obituary
Michael Lee Gott, 67,
went to be with the Lord Jan. 11, 2020. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Lyn; daughter, Melanie (JD) Marvin; son, Kris (Jamie); grandchildren, Danica, Kassidy, Bailey, Kristopher and Julia; great-grandchild, Kaeden; and sister, Sandy (Jack) Vance. Mike was born to Robert and Lucile in Pueblo, grew up on the East Side of town, a proud alumni of East Eagles class of 1971. He started his career as a railroader following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father. Mike went on to become the proud business owner of Energy Alternatives for over 40 years. He loved his customers and working with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Velma Winch; brother, Bob Gott; sister-in-law, Denise Perse; grandson, Tayler Hefty; and nephew, Taylor Perse. Viewing, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, at The Avenues Church, 3030 Thatcher Ave. Please wear Broncos attire. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020
