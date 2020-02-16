|
|
Michael Lee Lynch, Sr.
- passed away Dec. 27, 2019, in Pueblo.
- Born in Pueblo on July 29, 1945, he graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School and attended Mar-quette University before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1965. He began his service in Baum-holder, West Germany, and then served a tour in Saigon, Vietnam, as a communications security analyst for the 1st Platoon, 101st Radio Research Company, attaining the rank of Specialist 6. After the war, he returned to his native Colorado to earn his BA in Speech and Communications at Colorado State University. Upon graduation, Mike and his family moved to New Jersey where he began his career in hotel sales and management as a sales agent for Americana Hotels at the City Squire Hotel in Manhattan. He then worked as a sales agent for the Americana chain responsible for South America and the Caribbean. Following that, he proceeded to work at a series of hotels in Washington, D.C., Vir-ginia Beach, Va., Chi-cago, Ill., Kansas City, Mo., Miami, Fla., Mon-tego Bay, Jamaica, New Orleans, La., Daytona Beach, Fla., Pine Bluff, Ark., and Grove, Okla.
- He enjoyed travel, including numerous cruises, regular visits to Walt Disney World and mem-orable trips to Europe and Cuba. An avid sports fan, he took his children to Yankee games and Washington Diplomats soccer games. In his later years, he settled for watching his beloved Broncos, CSU Rams, Yankees and his newest team, Arsenal, on television. His interest in Democratic politics was sparked in 2004 when, as a proud Vietnam veteran, he was outraged that fellow veteran, John Kerry, was being attacked. After his return to Pueblo in 2015, he remained an active watcher of C-SPAN, eager to discuss politics with his friends and family. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Walter (Bud); and his mother, Roberta. He leaves behind a sister, Janice (Rod); a brother, Buddy (Bylinda); a son, Michael (Brooke); daugh-ter, Jennifer (Rusty); two nephews, a niece, many cousins and three loving grandchildren. He was a popular curmudgeon, making friends wherever he went. He will be missed by many. A memorial will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Villa Pueblo, 1111 Bonforte Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VoteVets.org.,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020