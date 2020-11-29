Michael L. Salas, 70, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelina Garcia; and his grandson, Bren-den Diamond. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosalina Salas. They would have celebrated their 47th anniversary on Dec. 14. He is also survived by his daughters, Terra (Bubba) Diamond and Erica (Gary) Lucero; special granddaughter, Marissa Salas; grandchildren, Destin, Tristan, Domenic, Terryn and Vivian; sis-ter, Connie (Ron) Meek; godson/nephew, Jason (Mytae) Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and the Pueblo community.



