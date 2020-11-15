Michael K. Seaman, 73. Born in Denver, Colo., on Oct. 20, 1947, to Mary and Gareth Seaman, he passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with throat cancer. After grad-uating from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1965, Michael proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1972. He received advanced degrees from Pueblo Com-munity College, Okla-homa Panhandle State University and Fort Hayes State University. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Seaman Glover of Chicago, Ill. He was grandfather to the late Jacob Kelly. He is also survived by sisters, Mary Singleton of Arvada, and Francie Leon of Plano, Texas. Teaching at Pueblo Community College was one of his beloved passions. Singing, playing the piano, guitar, banjo and fiddle and listening to jazz, folk and classical music were some others. Volunteering and serving on the Board of Directors of Crossroads Turning Points Inc. played a very important part in his life. He dedicated many hours to fulfill their mission to help treat and support individuals suffering from substance use and mental health disorders.



