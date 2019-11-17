Home

Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Michael Joseph Smith,
58, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Marie Smith; and his brother, Carl Smith. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra Smith; children, Tiffany (Allen) Medina-Batterton, Kimberly (Chris) Murphy and Desiree Smith-Jimenez; step-children, Timothy, Rueben and Alex (Alex-andria) Gutierrez; grand-children, Dejia Lucero, Xavier Medina, Mariah Baros, Lyla Batterton, Reiley and Zoie Murphy, Emmalina Decker, Desmirae Valdez and Zavian Medina; siblings, Annamarie UriosteSmith, Carla Smith-Heermans, Margaret (Brett) Ginther, Karen Smith, Benjamin Smith, John (Tammy) Smith, Michelle (Kenneth) Marez, Sidney Smith, Yvonne Smith and William (Deidra) Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends; extended brothers, Big J, Ruben Espinoza and Chuck Chavez "Norris". Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service, 3 p.m., Thurs-day, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019
