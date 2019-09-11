|
IN MEMORIAM
In Memory Of
Michael Trujillo
It's your birthday today
I close my eyes and
imagine your face
In some far away place
I see your smile and your laugh chimes in
And a tear drops softly touching my chin
I remember the birthdays that are long gone
And the happiness-
that birthday song
I feel the kiss and the hug so tight
Just for a second-
it feels so right
Then I realize this
can not be
Cause you will never again be with me
Sadly Missed,
Family and Friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 11, 2019