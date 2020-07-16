Micheal Jay Garner was born May 14, 2012, and left us July 3, 2020. He is survived by his parents, grandparents, six brothers, one sister, several aunts, uncles, along with many cousins. Much could be said about Mikey, but he will be most remembered for these attributes: he was always first to lend a helping hand. He was a peacemaker in conflict. He would rise up to protect everyone when he felt danger. Mostly though, he will be remembered for his smile. If you didn't have on when you encountered him, he would give you one. In the Bible passages when Jesus refereed to a child, Mikey was the child HE was referring to, because of his love for everyone and the sin-cerity and pureness of his heart.



