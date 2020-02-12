|
Michele Lee Romero, 43,
- passed away Feb. 6, 2020. She was born July 19, 1976, to proud parents, Leonard Romero and Libby Duran. Although quiet, she cheered the loudest for the Broncos. She was a great caregiver, caring, loving and generous. Michele was a mother to all; she was the super auntie to all her nieces and nephews. She was the rock to everyone who needed anything. Michele was a fantastic daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. Michele was an amazing mother to her daughter, Gabby, who was her pride and joy. Michele is survived by her parents, Libby Duran and Leonard (Cecilia) Romero; her daughter, Gabby Dudley; her companion, Fred Dudley; her siblings, Deanna Romero, Robert Romero, Joe Romero, Dani Romero, Anthony Galle-gos and Neola Galle-gos; several nieces, neph-ews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel, Father Anthony A. Woj-cinski, celebrant. Interment, Roselawn.
