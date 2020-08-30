Michelle Manweiler,
54, passed away Aug. 17, 2020. Survived by husband, Kevin; sons, Joshua (Anitha) and Brenton (Calissa); grandson, Arjun; parents, Marilyn and Doug Irish; and brothers, Rob-ert (Andrea) and Brad (Mel) Irish. She loved and enjoyed her family, friends and especially helping children. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Celebration of life, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Fellowship of the Rockies, 3892 W. Northern Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michelle's memory may be made to Sangre de Cristo Community Care: www.sangre.org/tribute-gifts
