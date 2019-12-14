Home

Mike Guerin

Mike Guerin In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Memory Of
Mike Guerin








Dad
You taught us to hold our heads high in a crowd,
to work hard, be strong and proud. The house is quiet without you here, even though we have our memories to keep you near. Time does not help the pain we feel because your leaving does not feel real. There is an emptiness in our hearts of not only losing you but our little brother, too. Even though you're gone, your memory in our hearts will live on.
Missed by,
wife, Carmelita
children, Judy (Wilfred), Shirley (Richard),
Dennis (Lori) and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 14, 2019
