Mike Mendoza,
95, a longtime Besse-mer resident, passed away peacefully, Oct. 16, 2020. He was born March 4, 1925, to proud parents, Pete and Maria (Amador) Mendoza. Both preceded him in death, along with sisters, Clara Dennel, Virginia Hamilton, Lorraine Mata-mores, Annie Bookout and Arlene Boday. Mike retired from CF&I. He was well-known for walking the Bessemer neighborhood, especially Northern Avenue, visiting with friends. Mike loved being with his family, watching all sports and enjoyed going to St. Francis Church supporting their All Nations Festival. Mike is survived by his sisters, Louise Mendoza and Grace Thompson; several nephews and nieces to include Melissa "Missy" Mendoza who he loved and raised as a daughter. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com
