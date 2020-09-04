Mike Rush, age 62 of Raleigh, N.C. passed from this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Mike was born in La Junta, Colo., on Dec. 31, 1957, to William and Lois (Eberhart) Rush. He attended the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind from kindergarten through his high school graduation, then attended Harding University in Searcy, Ark., where he met and married his wife, Ginger. They were married on May 8, 1982. After graduating with a bachelor's degree, Mike returned to Colorado. He worked as a hospital switchboard operator in Walsenburg, Colo., vending stand operator in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo., and then moved to Raleigh, N. C. in 1994. In Raleigh, he worked in customer service for Sheraton Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sears Maintenance, and for LC Industries before becoming too ill to continue. Mike was a member of the Brooks Avenue Church of Christ, and an active member of the Raleigh Outlaws Blind Bowling League, the Carolina Bowling Alliance, and the American Blind Bowlers Association. He particularly loved traveling to tournaments around the country and getting to know people from other places. He is survived by his wife Ginger; his brother-in-law, Robert Orrill; two nieces, ShawnDee Ingo and Amber Orrill, all of Pueblo, Colo.; and his sister-in-law, Linda Ann Rush; and niece, Tonya Caudille and family of Wyandotte, Okla.; and nephew, Jamie Rush and family of Quapaw, Okla. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Larry; sisters, Linda Sue Orrill (Rush) and Carol Ann Rush; as well as his parents. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Fairlawn Cemetery in LaJunta.



