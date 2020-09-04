1/
Mike Rush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Rush, age 62 of Raleigh, N.C. passed from this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Mike was born in La Junta, Colo., on Dec. 31, 1957, to William and Lois (Eberhart) Rush. He attended the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind from kindergarten through his high school graduation, then attended Harding University in Searcy, Ark., where he met and married his wife, Ginger. They were married on May 8, 1982. After graduating with a bachelor's degree, Mike returned to Colorado. He worked as a hospital switchboard operator in Walsenburg, Colo., vending stand operator in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo., and then moved to Raleigh, N. C. in 1994. In Raleigh, he worked in customer service for Sheraton Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sears Maintenance, and for LC Industries before becoming too ill to continue. Mike was a member of the Brooks Avenue Church of Christ, and an active member of the Raleigh Outlaws Blind Bowling League, the Carolina Bowling Alliance, and the American Blind Bowlers Association. He particularly loved traveling to tournaments around the country and getting to know people from other places. He is survived by his wife Ginger; his brother-in-law, Robert Orrill; two nieces, ShawnDee Ingo and Amber Orrill, all of Pueblo, Colo.; and his sister-in-law, Linda Ann Rush; and niece, Tonya Caudille and family of Wyandotte, Okla.; and nephew, Jamie Rush and family of Quapaw, Okla. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Larry; sisters, Linda Sue Orrill (Rush) and Carol Ann Rush; as well as his parents. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Fairlawn Cemetery in LaJunta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved