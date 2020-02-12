|
Mike Santos Mike Santos, 73, of Pueblo,
- passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Santos; and mother, Sara Santos-Pena. Mike is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, John, Nanette, Michelle and MaryLou Santos; grand-children, Jared, Kaelee, Karlee, Jovonna, Iliana, Michael, Ronnie, ShyAnn, Riley and Bogey; six great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ruth Campos; sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Maxine; extended family and friends. At his request, cremation with no service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020