Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Mildred L. Carpenter, 89, of Pueblo passed away June 3, 2020. Loving wife of Jack A. Carpenter. At her request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store