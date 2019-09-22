|
Mildred (Middy) Allison
"Deal cried the losers as the winners laughed and joked." As an avid bridge player, Mildred (Middy) Allison Haver Divelbiss was heard to shout these words, ready to play another round as soon as the last one was finished. Middy was born on Aug. 12, 1926, to parents, Marn and John Allison in McPherson, Kan. She grew up with three wonderful sisters, Ann (Leach), Fran (Weaver), and Mary Marn (Wills). She was proud to be a Kansas State University graduate and member of Pi Beta Phi. Middy also attended Claremont Graduate School, Calif. In 1950, she was teaching third grade at Somerlid Elementary in Pueblo, Colo., when she met Robert (Bob) Haver... her soon to be husband and father of two children. Once married, she became a "stay at home mom," but she didn't stay home much. Middy was involved in many Pueblo organizations such as Service League (now Jr. League); member at the Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church where she served on Altar Guild and was the first woman on the vestry; P.E.O. (Chapter EE in Pueblo and CE in Colorado Springs); Board of Directors and Foundation Board for Parkview Hospital; Wednesday Morning Club (in Pueblo) and Tuesday Luncheon Club (in Colorado Springs); and many other local activities. She served in the capacity of president for several of the above organizations as well as on the board of directors for the Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Company. Middy was introduced to politics when her father ran for United States Senator in 1936. That was the beginning of a long and wonderful relationship, which included being the president of the Colorado Federation of Republican Women and attending a national convention as a delegate. Middy's husband, Bob, died in 1982. She was blessed with another love in 1985, when she married Richard (Dick) Divelbiss of Pueblo. They moved to Colorado Springs and were immediately embraced by their new community of friends. Middy is survived by her two children, Francie Haver of San Antonio and Tom (Sue) Haver of Larkspur; three grandchildren, Steven (Lucia) and Phannie (Sam) Haver and Salem (Harley) Steppig and their two children; her five step-children, Rick (Pat) Divelbiss, Rod (Jan) Divelbiss, Michael (Susanne) Divelbiss, Cindy (Jack) Uldrich, Mark Divelbiss, their children and grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her last game of bridge was played Sept. 5, 2019. Remembrance service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Ascension and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 420 West 18th St. in Pueblo, Colo. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2019, at The Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Chapel of Our Savior Episcopal Church, 84th St., Colorado Springs, Colo., 80906 or Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., Colorado Springs, Colo., 80906 or an organization of your choice.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019