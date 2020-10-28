Mildred "Millie" M Reynolds,
84, passed away Oct. 21, 2020. Millie was born in Schoenchen, Kan., one of six children. She grew up in Holly, Colo., where she met her future husband, Chuck. They married in 1955, and lived in the Denver and Castle Rock area for many years before returning to Pueblo in 2010. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Reynolds; and daughter, Sharon Bowers. She is survived by her daughter, June (Paul) Williams of Chicago; son, Brent Reynolds of Steamboat Springs; three grandchildren and three great-grand-children. She was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a viewing at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com