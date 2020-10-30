Mildred "Millie" M Reynolds,
84, passed away peacefully in the presence of family Oct. 21, 2020. Millie was born in Schoenchen, Kan., one of six children. She grew up in Holly, Colo., where she met her future husband, Chuck. They married in 1955, and lived in the Denver and Castle Rock area for many years before returning to Pueblo in 2010. Millie was pre- ceded in death by parents, Ted and Helen Wolf; sister Jane Francis; brother, Ralph; her husband, Charles Reynolds; and daughter, Sharon Bowers. She is survived by sisters, Velma Piatek, Delores Giglio (Wolf) of Pueblo and Therese Wolf of Denver; daughter, June (Paul) Williams of Chicago; son, Brent Reynolds of Steamboat Springs; three grandchildren and three great-grand-children. She was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. today, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a viewing at 10 a.m. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences www.imperialfunerals.com