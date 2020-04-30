|
Mildred Marie Harner
- passed away peacefully with her sons by her side April 27, 2020. She was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Haas; and in-laws, Jacob and Harriet Harner. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Harrison Harner; sons, Chris (Susan) Harner and Matt (Stacey) Harner. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grand-children. Mildred worked for many years at King of Kings Lutheran Church after which she worked for Imperial Memorial Gardens as a secretary before retiring. Mildred was a social butterfly. She enjoyed visiting with people, playing board games and watching the Broncos. In 2011, she and Thomas moved into the Villa Pueblo Retirement Community where she resided until her death. We would like to thank the staff and friends at the Villa Pueblo for all the caring and comfort they provided to Mom and the family, also thank you to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for all the care and comfort and helping this to be easier. Family graveside service, Friday May 1, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 30, 2020