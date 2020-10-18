Mildred Ruth Mickish, of Denver Colo., passed away Oct. 2, 2020, of natural causes. Mildred was born March 23, 1925 in Florence, Colo., to Robert Struthers Newell and Jennie Rachel (Davis) Newel, who lived in nearby coal mine towns of Rockvale and Coal Creek, Colo. Both maternal and paternal grandparents and/or great-grandparents settled there after immigrating as miners from Ireland and Scotland (Newell) and Wales (Davis). Mildred enjoyed a happy childhood in Pueblo, Colo., where her father was power plant manager at the Colo-rado Fuel and Iron Steel Mill. She met future husband Army Air Corps Lt. Albert J. "AJ" Mickish at a Pueblo USO dance, Oct. 1942. They married in Florida, Jan. 16, 1943. Mildred took the lead in raising their three children in Darby, Pa., while AJ attended school to become a Veterinary Medical Doctor (VMD) at the University of Pennsyl-vania. In 1950 they establish an "animal hospital" in Edmond, Okla. Mildred served as managing partner and veterinary assistant until retirement, Sept. 2002. During the 1970's, She became well-known spearheading a successful campaign resulting in the Edmond School System introducing an advanced learning curriculum. Mildred is survived by four children, Daniel James (Charlotte) of Wilmington, Del., Roger Alan (Evelyne) of Moorpark, Calif., Janet Eileen (Kathleen) of Denver, Colo., and Andrew Newell (Karen) of Venice, Fla.; five grand- daughters, two great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren and three step great-grand-sons. Mildred was prede-ceased by her husband, AJ, to whom she was married for 64 years; her parents; her brothers, Robert Jr (Bob) and Eugene (Gene); and sister, Vivian Holst.



