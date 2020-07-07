1/
Mildred Zane
10/13/1932 - 07/01/2020
Mildred Fern Zane, 87, passed away July 1, 2020. She is survived by husband of 69 years, George Zane; two children, Sheryl Fern Flu-harty and William Rick Zane; and grandchildren, William Zane and Kelly (Aaron) Breuer. She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Mark Flu-harty. Fern was born to Thomas and Mildred Matthews on Oct. 13, 1932, in Knoxville, Ark., and was a member of Rocky Mountain Baptist Church. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 2901 Oneal Ave. Pastor Gordon Rogers officiating. Interment, Colorado City Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
