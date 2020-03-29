Home

Miles Mulloy

Miles Mulloy Obituary

Miles B. Mulloy


Miles B. Mulloy, (artist
formally known as Robert O. Goff Jr.) died March 19, 2020 at his home in Pueblo. He will be buried in Pikes Peak National Cemetery with honors once the virus band has been lifted. Miles was preceded in death by both parents, a nephew, sister and a niece. He is survived by three brothers, three sisters, 14 nieces and neph-ews, 42 great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nieces. Raised in Oklahoma, Miles was a U.S. Marine Corp, Vietnam combat veteran, master carpenter, musician, artist, song writer and a railroadeEngineer for 20 years. He had a pilots license and flew ultra-lights, flying once over Mount St. Helens after the explosion. He was also a master sharpshooter, a gnarly old man and in love with only one woman.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
