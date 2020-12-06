1/1
Minnie Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Martinez, 98, entered heaven on Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Sept. 23, 1922 in Ventans, N.M. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel Martinez; children Manuel Jr., and Sarah Martinez. She is survived by her children Flora (Jesus) Villalpando, Jenny (Jim) Toland, Leroy (Delores) Martinez, Gloria, Albert, and Rose Martinez; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grand- children. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. Private family services. Complete obituary at www.imperialfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved