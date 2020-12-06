Minnie Martinez,
98, entered heaven on Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Sept. 23, 1922 in Ventans, N.M. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel Martinez; children Manuel Jr., and Sarah Martinez. She is survived by her children Flora (Jesus) Villalpando, Jenny (Jim) Toland, Leroy (Delores) Martinez, Gloria, Albert, and Rose Martinez; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grand- children. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. Private family services. Complete obituary at www.imperialfunerals.com