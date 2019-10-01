|
|
M. June Kochis. In lov-
- ing
- memory of
- (Mirll) June Kochis, who passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. June was born on June 3, 1934, in Pueblo, Colo. to Clarence and Mirll Harpel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Steve and Verna Kochis; her grand- son, Shawn; and her husband, Harold E. Kochis. She was married to Harold on Nov. 30, 1957. June is survived by her five children, David (Elva) Kochis, Shelley (Mike) Carara, Nancy Kochis, Michael Kochis and Brian (Jeanie) Kochis, and 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many friends and family. June retired after many years working for the Arkansas River Valley Library System. She was involved most of her life with Eastern Star, the Masonic Lodges and played piano for many events. June loved to travel with her family to many destinations over the years. She was an excellent seamstress, had a very strong faith, and loved to host family gatherings. June was known for her beautiful smile and kind heart. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 85 Stanford Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81005. A small reception will follow afterward. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request contributions toward funeral expenses. Checks may be made to Brian Kochis, 10049 Cedaridge Way, Littleton, Colo., 81029.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 1, 2019