Mollie E. Solano.
Our be loved and affection ately known as Sis, Mom, Grandma, Nana, Mammie, Amalia, and good friend, at age 98, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2020. She was born to Abel and Rebecca Martinez in a coal mining camp in Tioga, Colo. After graduating as an honor student from St. Mary High School in Walsenburg, Colo., Mollie worked at Brown Palace Hotel in Denver while she attended the University of Denver on a scholarship. While in Denver, Mollie married Lee Solano. They moved to Utah, then eventually to Pueblo, where Mollie started out as a volunteer at Holy Family Church and retired after 38 years as Holy Family's full-time bookkeeper in 1992. Mollie was a strong, independent woman that knew God would carry her. Without him, she would not have made it through some rough times. Mollie was a pillar in the community, known and loved by many people. She loved going to movies, dancing and music. She was able to see Harry James, Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey. Elvis would "send" her! When in Las Vegas, Dennis and Becky took her to see Glen Campbell and George Jones. A favorite memory was Mollie going to the hairdresser on the back of Dennis' motorcycle. She, however, refused to ride home with him afterwards! Marcia shared Mollie's enthusiasm watching the Denver Broncos! She loved watching Nathan and Dennis play football. She was a proud mom sitting in the stadiums watching them! Monday Night Football was a delight where she would listen to Hank Williams, Jr. and compare his looks to her favorite son-in-law, Paul. Mollie and Paul would argue if Paul looked more like Hank Williams, Jr. or Waylon Jennings! Mollie won several ribbons at the state fair for her crocheted afghans and doilies. She also liked growing flowers, her entire backyard was full of flowers. Nancy and Mollie would spend hours tending those beautiful flowers in the garden and going on outings together. Mollie was excited to learn how to drive a car at the age of 50! She taught her children many valuable lessons about life; the value of a dollar, make do with what you have and enjoy it, hard work ethics, family comes first, always be there for your family. Mollie could not afford to give her children a lot when they were growing up; but they always had a roof over their head and food on the table. Mom's home was the place where everyone felt loved and safe with the front door always open to her children's friends including her niece Elaine and Dan "Jaws" Connors. What better place to be when snowed in, or in need of a warm meal and a place to sleep! Mollie's grandchildren unanimously loved helping Mollie make homemade tortillas, posole, and potica, our Christmas tradition and her pecan pie! Ashley, on behalf of all the grandchildren, dubbed Mollie the Queen of Posole and Potica! Mollie enjoyed sitting with her children and grandchildren, telling them stories, listening to them tell about their day, and providing them with heartfelt advice. In 1981 Jarod, her first of many grandchildren, was born and filled her home with dirty diapers and love. Mollie and Jarod were inseparable. Mollie had so much love for all her grandchildren and treated them all equally! Ashley loved snuggles and back scratches! Ashley also dubbed Mollie the master of back scratches! It did not matter that the grandchildren did not understand the Tele-mundo Novellas on the television. It was a special time to hear Mollie explain the stories and listen to her laugh! Andie and Alex loved watching the Novellas sitting in the infamous armchair. This armchair was the center of attention of who won the chance to sit in it and/or sleep in it! Andie remembers Mollie saying that she was going to "eat us up" and then she would hug on us. Andie was surprised that Nana was such a strong lady! In addition to those favorite things, all the grandchildren, especially little Nathan and Abby, loved visiting and staying at Mollie's home and taking walks. Mollie loved walking down by the Riverwalk. If you have ever walked with Mollie, you know she would get some speed going when she got started! This always surprised Alex as to how fast Nana would go! It was hard at times to keep up with her, even at Mollie's ripe young age! Such an amazing person! Mollie cherished these moments she could share with each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially when Mollie's first great-grandchild, Nadia, sang to her! Mollie's sole surviving brother is Joe Martinez of Irvins, Utah. Mollie is survived by children, Nathan Solano and Nancy Tremain of Pueblo, Dennis and Becky Solano of Las Vegas, Nev., and Marcia and Paul Stech of Shrewsbury, Mass. There were seven grandchildren, Melissa Roehr, Jarod (Alicia) Solano, Abby (Shawn) Kuter, Ashley (Ethan Beeman) Tremain, Nathan (Danielle) Solano, Andreanna (Bobby Hewlett) Stech and Alexandra Stech; three great-grandchildren, Nadia, Gavin and Jude Solano; and step-great-grand-child, Zane; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. All loved Mollie very much and Mollie adored and cherished each of them. Mollie has gone to join God and her parents, Abel and Rebecca Martinez; sister, Jennie (Bill) Olguin; and her brothers, Benny (Millie) Naranjo, Lido Martinez, Abel (Lily) Martinez; and her son, Bob Solano, who spent two tours of duty in Vietnam and died from complications from Agent Orange. Mollie's viewing will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 , at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo, Colo. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church, 414 W. 11th Street, Pueblo, Colo. The burial service will follow immediately at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo, Colo. Due to COVID, the family apologizes that there will be no reception following the burial. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Autumn Park located in the University Park Care Center in Pueblo, Colo. Mollie was loved and cared for as if she was a part of the staff's own family.