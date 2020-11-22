1/1
Mona Lisa Martinez
Mona Lisa Martinez, 69, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Cecilia Garza; sister, Patsy (Manuel) Santos; and nephew, Jerald Lucero. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Michael Martinez; children, Eva (Tim) Debaca and Gina (Jackie) Zampella; grandsons, Jake and Timmy Debaca; siblings, Larry "Sleepy" Ruiz, Rose Hernandez, Theresa (Dick) Waugh, Delphia Rush, Leo Ruiz, Jr. and Carmella (Max) Castillo; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lisa enjoyed gardening and was an exceptional cook. Her specialty and family favorites included the Garza family tamales and green chile. She had a huge heart, the best laugh anyone ever experienced, and was loved by all. Lisa's family meant everything to her, and she will be forever loved and missed. Per the family's request, a memorial service honoring Lisa will take place at a later date when family and friends can gather together safely.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
